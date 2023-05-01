|
Huge growth and ethical concerns make Airbnb users think again
The site’s success has led to it being accused of swamping tourist hotspots with short-term lets and forcing out localsWith its burgeoning, vibrant arts scene, Margate was the perfect base for Dan Thompson, a writer and social activist. But when his landlord came to sell his flat, he was left with nowhere to move to, due to a shortage of properties in the area.One reason, he believes, is that many of the homes are let as short-term rentals on Airbnb. Almost 640 entire homes are let out in the coastal town, according to rental analytics company AirDNA. Continue reading...
