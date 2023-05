Huge growth and ethical concerns make Airbnb users think again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The site’s success has led to it being accused of swamping tourist hotspots with short-term lets and forcing out localsWith its burgeoning, vibrant arts scene, Margate was the perfect base for Dan Thompson, a writer and social activist. But when his landlord came to sell his flat, he was left with nowhere to move to, due to a shortage of properties in the area.One reason, he believes, is that many of the homes are let as short-term rentals on Airbnb . Almost 640 entire homes are let out in the coastal town, according to rental analytics company AirDNA. Continue reading...