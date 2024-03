Huge News: Bob Iger Reveals Disney's Big Wins

At a meeting with investors, Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger said the business is performing well with double-digit operating income growth at parks and momentum bundling streaming assets. The stock is up 35% over the past six months, and in this video, Travis Hoium explains why that momentum could continue.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2024. The video was published on March 7, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel