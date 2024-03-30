|
30.03.2024 08:19:00
Huge News for Boeing Stock
It has been a chaotic time to own shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock. Since the tragic and deadly crashes of its aircraft in 2018, the company has been consistently in turmoil. Some events -- such as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns -- were out of its control, but most of this has been self-inflicted. Airline customers and flyers are worried about the quality of its aircraft, and rightfully so, as we saw earlier this year when a door flew off an Alaska Airlines aircraft 10,000 feet in the sky.It's now five years after the deadly 737 Max crashes and Boeing's quality control still can't seem to get on track. This is likely why we saw the company announce this week that the chief executive officer (CEO), chair of the board, and head of commercial airplanes will all be leaving the company.Bringing in new leadership is huge news for Boeing. Here's what it could mean for the company and its beaten-down stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
