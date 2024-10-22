|
22.10.2024 11:45:00
Huge News for Netflix Stock Investors
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has done it again. The video-streaming giant just reported strong Q3 earnings that sent its stock soaring more than 10% to all-time highs. The company is gaining subscribers while adding more arrows to its quiver, including gaming, advertising, and live events.Earnings are important, and investors will keep focusing hard on revenue and profit as long as Netflix is a publicly traded company. However, Netflix will be making a little-discussed disclosure change in 2025 that could have a big impact on how investors look at the stock. Here's what comes next for Netflix, and whether the stock is a buy after the latest surge.First, let's talk about Netflix's Q3 earnings. Revenue rose 15% year over year in the quarter to $9.8 billion, with operating margin expanding to 30% compared to 22.4% in the same period a year ago. This means Netflix's revenue is rising without it spending much more on content. Free cash flow (what's left of cash flow after capital spending) was solid at more than $2 billion in the period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
