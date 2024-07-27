|
28.07.2024 00:08:00
Huge News For Philip Morris International Stock: Here's What Comes Next
The last few years have seen a ton of disruption in the nicotine space. After decades of stable market share from cigarettes, cigars, and chewing tobacco, companies are innovating and changing the sector with new nicotine products that reduce tobacco-related health risks. One company is investing in both sides of the industry: Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM).The company is the owner of the international Marlboro brand. It has scooped up the leading tobacco-free nicotine pouch brand and is now planning a major capacity expansion in the United States. Here's what comes next for Philip Morris International, and whether the stock is a buy at current price levels.In late 2022, Philip Morris made a big bet in the tobacco-free nicotine pouch space. It made an acquisition of Swedish Match, the owner of the fast-growing Zyn brand with leading market share in the United States, for around $16 billion. Since then, nicotine pouch volume for Zyn has exploded higher.
