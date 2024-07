Huge News for Rivian Stock: Here's What Comes Next

Last month, we got a massive shake-up in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) -- one of the most successful EV brands besides Tesla -- inked a $5 billion deal with Volkswagen to fund future growth and build a software/technology joint venture group. Rivian stock shot up over 30% on the news and is now up 27% in the past month.This deal is huge for Rivian. Burning a ton of cash and running out of money from its initial public offering (IPO), Rivian can utilize this funding to further scale its operations and hopefully reach positive cash flow.Here's the skinny on the deal and what comes next for the EV stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool