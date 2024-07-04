04.07.2024 10:29:00

Huge News for Rivian Stock: Here's What Comes Next

Last month, we got a massive shake-up in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) -- one of the most successful EV brands besides Tesla -- inked a $5 billion deal with Volkswagen to fund future growth and build a software/technology joint venture group. Rivian stock shot up over 30% on the news and is now up 27% in the past month.This deal is huge for Rivian. Burning a ton of cash and running out of money from its initial public offering (IPO), Rivian can utilize this funding to further scale its operations and hopefully reach positive cash flow.Here's the skinny on the deal and what comes next for the EV stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comes S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Comes S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag an. Die asiatischen Indizes geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen