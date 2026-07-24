Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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24.07.2026 15:30:00

Huge News for Rocket Lab Investors

The space sector is changing almost at the speed of a high-powered rocket. Among the numerous developments in the business recently, one in particular could make quite a difference: Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ: RKLB) $8 billion deal for satellite telecom company Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM).Rocket Lab is touting the acquisition as transformational. While there's some degree of the usual corporate hype behind that assertion, it's absolutely going to change the company. Here's why.At the end of June, Rocket Lab and Iridium agreed that Rocket Lab would pay $54 per share for Iridium in a mix of cash and stock. The deal has an enterprise value of around $8 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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