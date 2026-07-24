Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
24.07.2026 15:30:00
Huge News for Rocket Lab Investors
The space sector is changing almost at the speed of a high-powered rocket. Among the numerous developments in the business recently, one in particular could make quite a difference: Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ: RKLB) $8 billion deal for satellite telecom company Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM).Rocket Lab is touting the acquisition as transformational. While there's some degree of the usual corporate hype behind that assertion, it's absolutely going to change the company. Here's why.At the end of June, Rocket Lab and Iridium agreed that Rocket Lab would pay $54 per share for Iridium in a mix of cash and stock. The deal has an enterprise value of around $8 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
|
24.07.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Rocket Lab-Aktie im Höhenflug: Neuer Auftrag der US Space Force treibt Kurs an - auch AST SpaceMobile zieht an (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)