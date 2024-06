Huge News for Rocket Lab Stock: Here's What Comes Next

Retail investors have clamored to invest in SpaceX, the leading rocket launch company owned by Elon Musk that has remained private despite having an estimated valuation of $200 billion. The company dominates the private rocket launch market, which is growing like gangbusters and is the key backbone of the burgeoning space economy. It also has the Starlink satellite internet business to boot.But what if I told you investors can invest in the potential second coming of SpaceX? I'm talking about Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), a publicly traded space economy stock that is nipping on SpaceX's heels. The company just hit a huge launch milestone and is signing deals left and right to build its customer backlog.Here's what might come next for Rocket Lab, and what investors need to know about the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel