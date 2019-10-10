Hugh Ekberg Appointed To ATRI Board Of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRST International President and Chief Executive Officer Hugh Ekberg has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

Ekberg was appointed President and CEO of CRST International in October 2018. He joined CRST in 2016 as Group President/Chief Operating Officer of CRST's western region of operating companies. Prior to CRST, he served as President – Kitchen & Bath Americas for Kohler Company. Ekberg has also served as Division President and a Board Member at Weitz Company and with Hirsh Industries in various progressive roles, including EVP of Operations, COO and President.

Ekberg holds a Master of Science degree in engineering management from Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and an MBA in marketing and organizational design from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Ekberg was appointed to the ATRI Board of Directors by ATRI Board Chair Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO of ArcBest Corporation.

A complete listing of the ATRI Board of Directors is available at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

