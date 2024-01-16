HUGO BOSS Preliminary Q4 EBIT Up 17%; Meets 2023 Sales, Earnings Targets

(RTTNews) - HUGO BOSS (HUGSF.PK) said the final quarter of 2023 was the most successful one in its history from a top-line perspective. In light of the robust performance during the quarter, the company achieved full-year 2023 sales and earnings targets, which had been revised upwards twice during the year. HUGO BOSS said fiscal 2023 marked another important milestone for it towards achieving 2025 financial ambition, which the company raised in mid-2023.

Fourth quarter EBIT increased 17% to 121 million euros on a preliminary basis. Currency-adjusted sales grow 13% to 1.18 billion euros. In reporting currency, sales were up 10%.

Fiscal 2023 EBIT rose 22% to 410 million euros on a preliminary basis. The EBIT margin for 2023 is expected to increase to a level of 9.8%. Currency-adjusted sales were up 18% to a record level of 4.20 billion euros.

HUGO BOSS will publish final results for 2023 and financial outlook for fiscal 2024 on March 7, 2024.

