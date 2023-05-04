|
04.05.2023 08:13:57
HUGO BOSS Q1 Operating Profit Increases, Currency-adj. Sales Up 25%; Raises Outlook
(RTTNews) - HUGO BOSS (HUGSF.PK) reported first-quarter operating profit or EBIT of 65 million euros, a significant increase of 63% compared to the previous year. The Group's EBIT margin increased by 160 basis points to a level of 6.7%. In light of the strong financial performance in the first quarter, HUGO BOSS increased its top- and bottom-line outlook for the current fiscal year.
Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS, said: "Following our strong performance in the first quarter, we remain all the more confident in the continued success of 'CLAIM 5.'
First quarter Group sales were 968 million euros compared to 772 million euros, prior year, an increase of 25% both currency-adjusted and in Group currency. The company recorded significant double-digit growth in currency-adjusted sales for BOSS Menswear with an increase of 23%, BOSS Womenswear with an increase of 28%, and HUGO with an increase of 31% during the first three months of the year.
HUGO BOSS now expects Group sales in 2023 to increase by around 10% to a level of around 4 billion euros. Prior guidance was an increase at a mid-single-digit percentage rate. EBIT in 2023 is now expected to increase within a range of 10% to 20% to an amount of between 370 million euros and 400 million euros. Prior guidance was an increase within a range of 5% to 12% to an amount of between 350 million euros and 375 million euros.
On June 14 and 15, the company will present an update on "CLAIM 5" and its mid-term financial ambition as part of an Investor Day.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: ATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.