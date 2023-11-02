Hugo Boss Q3 Profit Rises; Confirms FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and sales in its third quarter.

Further, the company confirmed its top- and bottom-line outlook for fiscal year 2023, which had been revised upwards twice during the year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company grew 9 percent to 63 million euros from last year's 58 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.91 euro, up from 0.84 euro a year ago.

HUGO BOSS increased its operating profit or EBIT by 12 percent from last year to 103 million euros. Consequently, EBIT margin increased 20 basis points to 10 percent.

Group sales grew 10 percent to 1.03 billion euros from prior year's 933 million euros. Currency-adjusted Group sales increased 15 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect sales to increase by between 12 percent and 15 percent to a new record level of between 4.1 billion euros and 4.2 billion euros.

HUGO BOSS continues to forecast EBIT to increase between 20 percent and 25 percent to a level of between 400 million euros and 420 million euros in 2023.

Daniel Grieder, Chief Executive Officer of HUGO BOSS, said, "Building on our strong brand momentum, we are well on track to achieve our financial targets and make 2023 another record year for HUGO BOSS."

