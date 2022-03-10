Hugo Boss Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY22 Results

(RTTNews) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged to 70 million euros from last year's 20 million euros.

Earnings per share were 1.02 euros, up from 0.30 euro a year ago.

EBIT grew to 100 million euros from last year's 13 million euros. EBIT margin surged 880 basis points to 11 percent.

EBITDA soared to 209 million euros from last year's 85 million euros. EBITDA margin grew 850 basis points to 23.1 percent.

Group sales climbed to 905 million euros from 583 million euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company's group sales are expected to increase by between 10 percent and 15 percent to a new record level of 3.1 billion euros to 3.2 billion euros, with all regions and both brands expected to contribute to growth.

In addition, HUGO BOSS expects an increase in EBIT in a range of 10 percent to 25 percent to 250 million euros to 285 million euros for 2022. Earnings growth will be driven by the expected strong sales improvements.

Further, HUGO BOSS said it plans to resume dividend payments. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for the 2021 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on May 24, significantly higher than last year's 0.04 euro.