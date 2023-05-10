Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 04:31:13

Hugo Boss Says Pursuing Goal Of Bringing Local Sourcing Activities Even Closer To Sales Markets

(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Hugo Boss AG's (HUGSF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Daniel Grieder said that the company is pursuing the goal of bringing its local sourcing activities even closer to its sales markets. Already today, 46% of merchandise is sourced in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and 14% of its total sourcing volume is produced at own production facilities.

Daniel said that the company has set ourselves ambitious goals, such as decreasing CO2 emissions by at least 50% until 2030 and aiming for by 2050.

Meanwhile, Yves Müller, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Hugo Boss, said that the company expects a gradual normalization of the company's inventory position by the end of the current fiscal year.

Fiscal year 2023 is set to be a further important milestone in achieving midterm financial ambition.

