Hugo Lafontaine of Schneider Electric Appointed to the CABA Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugo Lafontaine, Vice-President Digital Energy at Schneider Electric Canada, a leader in providing energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. CABA is an international nonprofit industry association that provides information, education and networking to help promote advanced technologies for the automation of homes and buildings.

"We are delighted to welcome Hugo Lafontaine to CABA's Board," said Ron Zimmer, CABA President & CEO "He brings a stellar background in building systems integration and the building automation market, and a wealth of insight into the digital platforms and solutions that will define smart-building innovations now and into the future."

Hugo Lafontaine, P.Eng., MBA, CEM is responsible for Schneider Electric Canada's smart building and digital power business. With almost 20 years in the building automation and HVAC industry, Hugo Lafontaine is highly passionate about building technologies and the ability to optimize and drive efficiencies to all aspects of buildings, including commercial real estate and critical space such as data centers and hospitals.

He brings extensive experience from previously held roles as a controls consultant, building automation integrator specialist, and increasingly progressive roles within sales and marketing, and recently in management. He spent 11.5 years at Regulvar, one of Canada's largest building system integrators, before joining Schneider Electric in 2017 as the national sales manager for building automation systems. Most recently, he was the general manager for Canada and North-East U.S. at Daikin Applied.

He obtained his B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering in 2002 and became a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario in 2006. In 2016, Hugo completed his Executive master's in business and management at Telfer school of management.

"I am honored to be a part of this esteemed group and represent Schneider Electric on CABA's board. The future of building automation and connected homes relies on continuous innovation and advanced technologies. Having a smart set up not only makes good business sense, but it's the right thing to do to help create a more sustainable future. It allows us to be more efficient with our energy use, reduce costs, and contribute to a healthier space with increased comfort, safety, air quality and productivity. It's an exciting time to be involved and help shape the needs of tomorrow. I look forward to what we will accomplish together."

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.



We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.



More information available at www.se.com.

About CABA

CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies. The organization is supported by an international membership of over 380 organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and government organizations are also members. CABA's mandate includes providing its members with networking and market research opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry standards and protocols, and leads cross-industry initiatives. More information is available at CABA.org.

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.