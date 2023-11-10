Huhtamaki completes a sale of real estate in Thane, India

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.11.2023 AT 14:00 EET



Huhtamaki’s subsidiary in India has recently consolidated five manufacturing sites into larger local units. Following the reorganization, the company has sold its real estate in Thane, India, from where a manufacturing facility and offices have been transferred.

The real estate was sold to Phoenix Group, a large real estate developer, for EUR 47 million. Huhtamaki will book a gain of approximately EUR 44 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and it will be treated as an item affecting comparability.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.