HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 23.9.2024 AT 11:15

Huhtamaki extends maturity of EUR 125 million loan

Huhtamäki Oyj has extended the maturity of the EUR 125 million sustainability-linked bilateral term loan facility agreement, first announced on May 22, 2023. The extension for a further period of one year is in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is May 22, 2026. The Lender of the facility is OP Corporate Bank Plc. The term loan will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 103 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2023 net sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.