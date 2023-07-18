Huhtamaki invests for further growth in North America through the expansion of its factory in Paris, Texas

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18 JULY 2023 AT 14.00 EEST

Huhtamaki, a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, is making a significant investment in its Paris, Texas facility in the U.S. The investment consists of an expansion of its manufacturing capacity as well as a consolidation of an external warehouse. The investment into production assets is approximately USD 30 million, and the warehouse and manufacturing facility will be leased. This will significantly increase the North America business segment’s capacity in folding cartons to support the growth of the Foodservice business. Production is expected to start ramping up in Q1 2025 and will be key to servicing the growth of existing customers and a growing list of up-and-coming customers throughout the Southern and Midwestern states.

The Paris facility is uniquely positioned to meet the increased demand in the U.S. for more innovative and sustainable folding cartons which provide convenient, safe and hygienic food for busy consumers. The site is expected to employ up to 80 employees within the first three years.

"This expansion scales up our core business to support the continued growth of our U.S. foodservice customers,” said Ann O’Hara, President, Huhtamaki North America. "The Paris plant will be key in helping the company achieve its 2030 strategy for Customer Excellence by meeting the demand for folding cartons across the region.”

Huhtamaki currently employs approximately 4,100 people across 18 manufacturing units in North America – 17 in the United States and 1 in Mexico – and is an industry-leading manufacturer of packaging for consumer-packaged goods, as well as tableware, cups, folding cartons, containers, carriers, trays and service ware for the foodservice industry and retail market.

The decision to further invest in North America is in line with Huhtamaki’s 2030 strategy to deliver profitable growth by scaling its core business through three technologies, paperboard, flexibles and fiber.

