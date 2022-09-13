HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 13.9.2022 AT 10:00 EEST

Huhtamaki invests in Emerald Technology Ventures’ sustainable packaging fund focusing on next-generation sustainable packaging solutions

Huhtamaki, a global advanced manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, announces its investment in Emerald Technology Ventures’ sustainable packaging fund. As a limited partner, Huhtamaki will help to foster next-generation sustainable packaging solutions and tap into nascent innovation of start-ups.

Huhtamaki is committed to ensuring that its innovation for sustainable packaging solutions has a net positive impact by achieving carbon neutral production and designing all its products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. In line with this, Huhtamaki is continuously investing in innovation and seeking to develop next-generation, transformative innovation. The investment into Emerald Technology Ventures’ sustainable packaging fund follows Huhtamaki’s earlier collaboration with start-ups – launched in 2020 as part of Huhtamaki’s centennial – which demonstrated the value of partnerships in identifying, developing and deploying systemic solutions to deliver game-changing sustainable packaging solutions for the future.

"For us to proactively drive next-generation innovation – that will change the face of the packaging industry – we need to investigate all avenues and partner with experts to do so. Our focus is on delivering sustainable packaging solutions, with a net positive impact, driving accessibility, affordability, hygiene and safety of food for consumers all around the world. We embed sustainability in everything we do and are happy to invest in Emerald’s sustainable packaging fund as it is aligned with our strategic priorities. We look forward to working with Emerald, whose expertise and global reach will help us explore new possibilities to create value for our customers and shareholders as well as our employees and the planet?”, says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO at Huhtamaki.

Emerald Technology Ventures – a leader in industrial technology venture capital – announced the launch of a fund focused on sustainable packaging in April 2022. The fund is one of the first venture-backed investment vehicles targeting the full packaging lifecycle. With the global packaging sector set for growth amid a major push to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions, the fund aims to catalyze leaps in the advanced materials and industrial technologies that will both benefit the planet and earn significant returns. Leveraging its long track record of working with global corporate partners, Emerald will seek investments in sectors across all stages of the circular economy, ranging from smart packaging to raw materials to plastics recycling.

"We are thrilled to be working with Huhtamaki in the push to transform the packaging sector. Packaging is a vital part of our modern commercial landscape, and we are excited to work with Huhtamaki on developing sustainable solutions which ensure that innovation in packaging has a positive impact”, says Gina Domanig, Emerald Managing Partner.

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 113 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of over 19,000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm building a sustainable future at the crossroads of industry and technology. Founded in 2000, it is a pioneer in open innovation, providing multi-national corporations with rich deal flow and insight in the sectors and markets of tomorrow. Emerald has managed and advised assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm is dedicated to tackling big challenges in climate change and sustainability via over 500 venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups. www.emerald-ventures.com.