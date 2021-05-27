HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 27.5.2021 AT 08:00

Huhtamaki invests in new fiber packaging capacity in South Africa

Huhtamaki, a global key advanced manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, is setting up a new manufacturing unit in KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa to serve its existing and new egg packaging customers in the KwaZulu-Natal area with a broad range of locally produced packaging solutions. The new facility will be located close to one of South Africa’s main export ports, enabling competitive exports of egg packaging for customers across East Africa.

"The addition of a unit in KwaZulu-Natal is an important addition to our fiber packaging footprint in South Africa not only providing efficiencies in our service to customers in South Africa but an additional benefit in terms of proximity to a major port which will drive access to markets across East Africa. The new facility sets us up to better meet the growth of the fiber packaging sector and future demand for sustainable packaging. It also strengthens our position in the region significantly,” says Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania.

This investment underlines Huhtamaki´s strong commitment to the growing customer base in South Africa and East Africa, as the addition of several new lines allow a significant increase in capacity. Manufacturing operations are expected to begin during the fourth quarter in 2021 and the facility is expected to employ approximately 30 employees when fully operational.

Huhtamaki has operated in South Africa since 2000. The company currently employs approximately 530 people across four manufacturing units and manufactures fiber packaging for eggs and fruits, foodservice packaging, and flexible packaging. Huhtamaki South Africa has a level 4 rating in the B-BBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) program.

