Huhtamaki launches innovative, recyclable ice cream packaging solution in the US, made with 95% renewable biobased material

Paper-based technology allows packaging to enter the North American paper recycling system easily. Connected Packaging QR code provides consumers with more information on sustainability.

HELSINKI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, today launches ICON® packaging, a breakthrough paper technology, initially for use for ice cream containers and lids, which enables recycling in communities with paper product recycling programs across the United States. This is a significant breakthrough in delivering a sustainable solution for consumers which combines Huhtamaki's proprietary water-based barrier coating with SFI-certified paperboard and results in the entire package being made with 95% renewable biobased material. This enables the ice cream containers and lids to be recycled along with other paper products such as folded carton packaging.

"Our paper-based technology and barrier solutions are the key differentiators in ICON® ice cream packaging. The technology allows ice cream packaging to enter the existing North American recycling stream more easily. At Huhtamaki we are driven by innovation and operational excellence, designing for circularity and developing next generation innovation. ICON® packaging has been developed by Huhtamaki's Technology and Development (T&D) and operational team as an alternative packaging solution for ice cream. Our teams use their expertise in barrier functionality, paper forming and printing to drive differentiation and deliver game-changing sustainable food packaging to our customers," explains Ann O'Hara, President of Huhtamaki North America.

"ICON® packaging uses capabilities from the Huhtamaki's Connected Packaging solutions, with a QR code integrated into the packaging design which directs consumers to the ICON® landing page, to help inform and increase understanding on the sustainability benefits of ICON® packaging. This includes how we use responsibly sourced paper board, design packaging for circularity, harness ground-breaking technology, and take practical steps to ensure that we regenerate value through recycling. Connected Packaging is part of Huhtamaki's digitalization strategy to provide a communication and marketing platform for customers, to support consumer education and enable improved waste management through increased recycling," says Kevin Gunning, Senior Vice President - Consumer Goods, Huhtamaki North America.

For Huhtamaki, ICON® packaging is a demonstration of the company's ambition to become the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions. The company is committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all its products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

Find out more information about ICON® packaging please visit: https://iconcup.info/

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 11 4 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of over 19,000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com .

