28.03.2023 09:00:00
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Héaulmé)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28.3.2023 AT 10:00 EEST
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Charles Héaulmé
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27871/8/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-27
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 28961 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 28961 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications
About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.
We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.
With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.
