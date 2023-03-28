Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Hilty)

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28.3.2023 AT 10:00 EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Marco Hilty

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27854/9/8

Transaction date: 2023-03-27

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2493 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2493 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

