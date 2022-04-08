HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.4.2022 AT 16:30 EEST

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility agreement with a maturity of two (2) years. The facility has a one-year extension option at the discretion of the lenders. The facility will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group.

The Mandated Lead Arrangers of the facility are Nordea and SEB.





For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications





