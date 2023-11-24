Huhtamaki welcomes the European Parliament’s position on the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.11.2023 AT 14:15 EEST



The European Parliament voted on proposed new EU rules for packaging and packaging waste on Wednesday November 22. Members of Parliament voted to approve the proposal by the European Commission with amendments.



Key amendments adopted by the European Parliament include deletion of proposed single-use bans in the HORECA sector and removal of re-use targets for take-away food and drinks.

"We are pleased that the version of Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation approved by the European Parliament follows the principle of respecting best environmental outcomes as it altered the original proposal of the European Commission by allowing use of renewable and recyclable paper-based single use packaging in the HORECA sector and by removing re-use targets for take-away food and drinks”, says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

After the European Parliament’s vote, the next step in the EU legislative process for the file is a decision by the EU Council on their position followed by final negotiations between the European Commission, European Parliament, and Council. The final version of the regulation is expected to be adopted during H1 2024 and it would come into force gradually starting from year 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058





HUHTAMÄKI OYJ??

Global Communications?





About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.



