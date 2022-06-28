HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 28.6.2022 AT 15:00 EEST

Huhtamaki welcomes the latest scientific evidence on the environmental impacts of reusable packaging in takeaway services

Huhtamaki has welcomed the conclusions of a new report, which reviews 26 scientific studies comparing the environmental impact of single-use packaging vs. reusable tableware used in takeaway settings.

Conducted by Ramboll, a leading global engineering, design and consultancy company, the ‘meta-analysis’ of 26 previous scientific studies concludes that the additional and specific burdens of reusable tableware, when used for takeaway food and beverages, makes it far less sustainable than paper-based single-use tableware. The reasons for this are the energy and water required for sanitization, together with the impacts of take-back transport and the breakage rates associated with takeaway systems.

Previous Life Cycle Assessments, undertaken by Ramboll for the European Paper Packaging Alliance (EPPA), revealed that when used within in-store settings in Quick Service Restaurants, reusable tableware systems generated 2.8 times more CO2-equivalent emissions and consumed 3.4 times more freshwater than paper-based packaging.

"This new study by Ramboll adds to the growing body of evidence that reusable tableware is not the solution for the foodservice industry, which itself is characterized by the number of operators and unique offerings. Given the environmental challenges our societies face, policymakers need to be especially aware of the energy and climate impacts of such packaging, and fully consider the role and benefits of renewable, sustainably-sourced paper-based packaging in food systems”, says Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Communications at Huhtamaki.

For further information, please contact:

Arto Gröndahl, Media Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 686 7107, media@huhtamaki.com

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Notes to editors

The meta-analysis is available from the European Paper Packaging Alliance: www.eppa-eu.org

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,800 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.