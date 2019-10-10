+++ OSKAR - Der einfache ETF-Sparplan für Sie und Ihre Familie - Jetzt informieren! +++ -w-
10.10.2019 03:00:00

Hui Huliau Announces the Acqusition of LNO, Inc.

WAIANAE, Hawaii, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hui Huliau is pleased to announce that it has acquired LNO, Inc. in a transaction that closed on Oct. 1, 2019. Hui Huliau is continuing to execute its plan to become one of the Nation's premier organizations in the U.S. Federal Sector by adding to its stable of operating units. "We are pleased to add more than 120 employees and their families to the Hui Huliau team," said Deryl Wright, its Chief Executive Officer.

LNO provides a wide array of technical services and support including IT/Communications Training and Development; Cyber Security Operations; Information Assurance and Network Engineering; New Equipment Fielding and Training; Systems Engineering, Testing, and Integration; Logistics Support and Analysis; C4IS. It is headquartered in suburban Augusta, GA and provides significant support to the U.S. Army Signal Regiment.

Hui Huliau (pronounced hoo-wee hoo-lee-ow) is a multifaceted non-profit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) with for-profit subsidiaries that offer a broad spectrum of Services to the Federal Government and commercial customers including Construction, Facilities Engineering, Mission support Services, Base Operations Support, Air Traffic Control Services, Systems Integration and Cyber Support Services. It is headquartered in Wai'anae, Hawaii with offices in Tampa, FL; Huntsville, AL; Midwest City, OK and Kaaawa, Hawaii.

Media Contact

Hui Huliau
Hugh S. Campbell
(813) 282-3031
hugh.campbell@huihuliau.com

Related Links

https://www.lno-inc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hui-huliau-announces-the-acqusition-of-lno-inc-300935117.html

SOURCE Hui Huliau

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt blieben am Mittwoch in Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kam es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost mehrheitlich bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB