We are advised by HuidaGene Therapeutics that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, HUIDAGENE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN MULTNATIONAL PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF HG004 FOR INHERITED BLINDNESS, issued 31-Oct-2023 over PR Newswire. The announcement was inadvertently released early and should not be reported on until further notice.

SOURCE HuidaGene Therapeutics