HULFT and parent company Saison Information Systems to donate 1% of operating income to charity

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of COVID-19 has been felt acutely across the world, within workplaces, and among individuals. In response, HULFT, a comprehensive data logistics platform, is proud to announce its first corporate giving program which will be managed through its parent company Saison Information Systems Co. Ltd. with regional offices structuring donations based on local communities that are at greatest risk.

Under the new program, the company will commit at least one percent of its annual operating profits to organizations that are fighting poverty, famine, and disease. Saison Information Systems, as well as its subsidiaries, will partner with global causes that are creating a positive change in the human condition.

Statement from Kazuhiro Uchida, President of Saison Information Systems:

"Our decision to establish this important initiative aligns with our mission statement to 'contribute to the near future society by accelerating innovation…' We firmly believe that part of our evolution as a 50-year-old global leader involves increasing our corporate giving. This pandemic has uncovered and magnified many structural and systemic problems and iniquities across all areas of society. Our board members and I agreed that it was time for Saison Information Systems to turn our values into action."

During this fiscal year beginning April, Saison Information Systems is honored to partner through donations with medical institutions and humanitarian aid organizations that are responding to COVID-19: Doctors Without Borders, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Japanese Red Cross Society, Masks for Heroes, United Way Bay Area (UWBA), Bethlehem House of Detroit, National Council of Social Services (Singapore), and to a medical non-profit organization in Thailand.

These donations will support local communities in three cities in Japan (Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka), the United Kingdom, Singapore, Thailand, China (Shanghai and Beijing) and the United States (San Francisco/Bay Area, and Detroit).

"Singapore has united to care for the vulnerable individuals and families affected by COVID-19." The Invictus Fund, in Singapore, will channel funds through Community Chest to enable over 80 social service agencies to continue delivering critical services to vulnerable groups in the community.

In Thailand, donations will help support the epidemic prevention project, the front-line medical workers, as well as the patients affected by the global pandemic.

About HULFT Pte. Ltd.

HULFT Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Saison Information Systems Co. Ltd., was established in 2015 as a global base for marketing, sales support and training of HULFT products to local customers and partners in ASEAN markets. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information – automating the entire business processes of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit www.hulft.com/apac/.

About Saison Information Systems Co. Ltd.

Head Office: Akasaka Intercity AIR 19F, 1-8-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Date of establishment: September 1, 1970

Representative: Kazuhiro Uchida (President and Representative Director)

Capital: 1,367 million yen

Business activities: Financial IT Services, Distribution IT Services, Linkage, HULFT business

Securities Code: 9640 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, JASDAQ Standard Market)

URL: https://home.saison.co.jp/

Media contact:

Masaaki Yamamoto

Masaaki_Yamamoto@sis2.saison.co.jp

SOURCE HULFT Pte. Ltd.