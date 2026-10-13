Hulic Aktie

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WKN: 565214 / ISIN: JP3360800001

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13.10.2026 11:39:54

Hulic To Acquire Remaining Riso Kyoiku Shares Through Tender Offer

(RTTNews) - Hulic Co., Ltd. (3003.T, HULCF), a Japanese real estate company, on Tuesday announced plans to acquire the remaining shares of Riso Kyoiku Group Corp. (4714.T) through a tender offer to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Riso Kyoiku is currently a consolidated subsidiary of Hulic. The company became a consolidated subsidiary in 2024.

The company said the transaction aims to strengthen group-wide management, speed up decision-making and accelerate growth in its child education business.

The company also plans to expand its education business through collaboration with Tokyo Kyoiku Ken, which joined the group in July 2026.

The company entered the child education business in September 2020 through a capital and business alliance with Riso Kyoiku.

Riso Kyoiku operates one-on-one tutoring schools under the TOMAS brand, entrance-examination preparatory schools, childcare centers, after-school programs and English conversation classes.

Hulic Co. closed trading 0.54% higher at JPY 1,679 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Riso Kyoiku closed trading 2.87% higher at JPY 215 on teh Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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Hulic Co Ltd. 9,50 0,53% Hulic Co Ltd.

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