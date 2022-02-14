|
14.02.2022 14:00:00
Hulu Picks Up U.S. Rights for Crave Original Hockey Comedy SHORESY Produced by New Metric Media
– U.S. streaming service is also home to Crave's LETTERKENNY –
– Crave reveals first look teaser trailer and exclusive image from debut season of the LETTERKENNY spin-off –
– Starring SHORESY creator and writer Jared Keeso in title role –
– Debut season slated to launch Spring 2022 in English and French –
TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crave and New Metric Media announced today that Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home to the debut season of SHORESY in the U.S.. A spin-off of Crave's first original series LETTERKENNY, SHORESY joins its smash-hit predecessor as a Hulu Original in the U.S. As previously announced, the six-episode, half-hour hockey comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again. SHORSEY is set to stream this spring on Crave.
A teaser trailer for SHORSEY debuted during last night's SUPER BOWL LVI broadcast coverage on CTV. Also revealed today is an exclusive first-look image from the highly anticipated new series.
"It's a point of pride that hockey players and comedy remain two of this country's finest exports and so we are thrilled to introduce SHORESY to the ever-growing legion of American LETTERKENNY fans," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "With this latest sale to Hulu in the U.S. and the overall success of the franchise, Bell Media and Crave continue to help create must-see content that knows no borders."
SOURCE Crave
