Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
18.02.2026 14:54:58
HUMAIN To Invest $3 Billion In XAI
(RTTNews) - HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment fund or PIF company, Wednesday announced that it is Investing $3 billion as part of its Series E funding in xAI, a company owned by SpaceX.
Consequent to the Series E transaction, HUMAIN becomes a significant minority shareholder in xAI, with its holdings subsequently converted into shares in SpaceX. HUMAIN's participation in the Series E round reinforces its role as a scaled, long-term strategic investor capable of supporting companies across multiple stages of growth, while delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; high-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models; and transformative AI solutions, the company said in a statement.
This investment builds on large-scale partnership announced in November 2025 at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, where both companies committed to jointly develop more than 500MW of next-generation AI data center and compute infrastructure and to deploy xAI's Grok models in Saudi Arabia.
In pre-market activity, shares of TSLA owned by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, were trading at $410.87, up 0.07% on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
12:14
|ROUNDUP: Ermittlungen gegen Tesla-Werksleiter nach Strafanzeige (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Fortschritt bei Batteriezellen sorgt für Optimismus (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Fortschritt bei Batteriezellen sorgt für Optimismus (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Fortschritt bei Batteriezellen sorgt für Optimismus (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie sinkt: Anzeige wegen mutmaßlicher Tonaufnahme belastet Umfeld des Werks Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla in Brandenburg: IG Metall stellt Strafanzeige gegen Werksleiter (Spiegel Online)
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Cybertruck wird zum größten Elektroauto-Flop 2025 (finanzen.at)