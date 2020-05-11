Human Coronavirus 229E (Surrogate For COVID-19) Rapidly Eliminated By 3PRE-Activated Molybdenum, Lab Results Demonstrate

HINGHAM, Mass., May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) announced today lab results achieved by its client Performance Compounds Inside (PCI) demonstrating significant, rapid antimicrobial activity against human coronavirus 229E (a surrogate for COVID-19) using 3PRE-activated molybdenum.

PCI's 3PRE Technology is a novel and proprietary process that can bring unprecedented antimicrobial protection to metals, plastics, and water. The results are countless possible products with antimicrobial properties – with little or no disruption to current manufacturing processes. PCI's first use of its 3PRE Technology is with pure molybdenum, an essential trace element. When activated through 3PRE Technology, molybdenum takes on antimicrobial properties and can be added to a range of materials to render them capable of destroying and inhibiting bacteria, viruses, and other disease-causing microorganisms.

In controlled laboratory testing, pure 3PRE-activated activated molybdenum metal surface was shown to kill human coronavirus 229E at >98.7% in 1 hour. 3PRE-activated molybdenum additive in polypropylene was shown to kill the virus at 87.7% in 1 hour and >90% in 3 hours.

Kelly R. Bright, PhD, a researcher at the University of Arizona's Water & Energy Sustainable Technology Center, said, "My lab has been conducting controlled testing of both pure 3PRE-activated molybdenum and 3PRE-activated molybdenum in polypropylene against a range of virus particles, including human coronavirus 229E. The antimicrobial efficacy of this compound is promising, and results in the statistically significant reduction of virus particles in 1 hour."

Public awareness and our vulnerability to numerous pathogens is greater than ever. Manufacturers are tasked with providing products with enhanced safety features. 3PRE-activated molybdenum can address this significant unmet need across a variety of industries with proven antimicrobial properties with little or no change in manufacturing processes.

AMI and PCI are actively seeking licensing partners for this antimicrobial technology. Inquiries can be directed by email to AMI at info@admedinno.com.

About PCI

Performance Compounds Inside (PCI) specializes in the research and development of patented technologies involving antimicrobial metals. Its 3PRE Antimicrobial Technology is an activation technology involving PREparing products to be antimicrobial, PREventing contamination and degradation, PREserving product integrity and safety. PCI's 3PRE Technology has utility across a variety of industries including, healthcare, consumer goods, agriculture, food safety, and general manufacturing.

About AMI

Advancing Medical Innovations (AMI) is committed to helping provide select companies focused on highly innovative solutions in healthcare with the resources and support necessary to successfully commercialize.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-coronavirus-229e-surrogate-for-covid-19-rapidly-eliminated-by-3pre-activated-molybdenum-lab-results-demonstrate-301056250.html

SOURCE AMI-Advancing Medical Innovations