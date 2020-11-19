Human Services and Employment Capacity Building Named a Mutual of America 2020 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that Human Services and Employment Capacity Building was named an honorable mention award recipient of its 2020 Community Partnership Award competition.

In 2002, Keystone Independence Management (KIM)—which provides crucial management and back-office services to nonprofits that serve blind and visually impaired individuals—collaborated with Keystone Vocational Services and other partners to secure employment opportunities exclusively for individuals with vision loss or other disabilities through its Human Services and Employment Capacity Building program. This unique program seeks out federal and state contracts and other work that can be performed by individuals with disabilities. Employees earn market wages and benefits in a competitive, fully integrated environment. The program also provides access to services to help KIM employees build a more independent and opportunity-filled future.

"Our group of agencies has learned how to effectively collaborate with each other and with community partners, leveraging our respective strengths to serve the greater good," said Laurie Staph, President and CEO of Keystone Blind Association. "We are proud of how our entrepreneurial approach has enabled us to further social change in a financially sustainable way."

"Keystone Independence Management is honored that Mutual of America sees the benefit that our Human Services and Employment Capacity Building program provides to individuals who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise disabled across the state of Pennsylvania," added Staph. "We are so proud to serve our community and thank our many partners for their help and support in the achievement of our mission."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society.

"The impact of the Community Partnership Award can be seen every day through the remarkable contributions of the nonprofit organizations we've honored over the last 25 years," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 245 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-services-and-employment-capacity-building-named-a-mutual-of-america-2020-community-partnership-award-winner-301177689.html

SOURCE Mutual of America