23.09.2022 13:54:53
Humana, CVS Health Interested In Acquiring Primary Care Provider
U.S. primary care provider Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) is reportedly exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest from Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the company to put itself up for sale as its stock price has tumbled since it went public last year via the SPAC transaction.People familiar with the situation Full story available on Benzinga.com
