Humana Adds H Mart to List of National Retailers for Healthy Foods Card Benefit

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies and H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., announced today a collaboration to combat food insecurity by adding the grocer to Humana’s Healthy Foods Card benefit where qualifying members of certain Humana D-SNP plans, can purchase food and beverages at a variety of national chains.

Qualifying members of Humana’s Medicare Advantage Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) may have access to a monthly food card allowance which can assist them in purchasing food and beverages at a variety of well-known, national stores that now includes H Mart. These individuals, who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, also known as dual-eligible individuals, can use the Humana Healthy Foods Card at over 70 H Mart stores across the US. Once activated, the Card’s bar code can be scanned similar to a UPC code on a savings card. Members can purchase qualifying items – such as milk, eggs, bread, juices, waters, yogurts, fruits, vegetables and more – with the available balance on the member’s card, depending on location, of up to $75.

"At Humana, it’s important for us to offer qualifying members of our Medicare Advantage D-SNP plans, low-cost access to healthy food and we’re pleased to connect our members with food that stimulates their spirit and matches their cultural traditions,” said Julie Mascari, Regional President of Medicare for Humana’s Northeast Region. "By adding H Mart to our Healthy Foods Savings card, we’ll be introducing a broader variety of ingredients and nutrition to our members’ diets including some of the brands they prefer.”

Like Humana, H Mart is committed to supporting the communities it serves and that support includes helping people with Medicare achieve their best health. H Mart is always striving for the highest level of service and will continue to work hard to gain customer satisfaction.

"H Mart has always aimed to support the development of the communities, especially our seniors, in our stores. We seek to build business relationships with companies that share our values and dedication,” said Brian Kwon, H Mart’s President. "Humana is a customer service leader because they go beyond health care to provide human care. Their recognition that food can be transformative to both health and happiness makes them a natural partner in the pursuit of healthier communities.”

As of March 15, 2021, Humana members with the Healthy Foods Card benefit on their plan, can use it at over 70 H Mart stores. H Mart’s affiliates and franchise locations will be in the second phase after the initial launch.

About H Mart

H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in America and is the pioneer of Asian food in America. Starting in 1982 with a single store in Woodside, Queens, H Mart has grown to include more than 97 stores across the United States. H Mart is America’s premier Asian food destination and provides groceries and everyday essential needs as well as upscale products. H Mart offers a full line of Asian foods as well as a broad range of international and western groceries to complement its full scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket. H Mart is also known for its innovative new food halls which are an extension of over 35 years of providing eateries in its stores.

H Mart is recognized as one of the fastest growing retailers in the National Retail Federation’s HOT 100 RETAILERS (#13 H Mart). Supermarket News has listed H Mart as one of the Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the United States & Canada.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

