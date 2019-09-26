Humana and Tower Health Announce Agreement Adding Reading Hospital to Humana’s Medicare Network in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Tower Health, one of the region’s leading integrated health systems, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today announced an agreement to expand care options for Humana Medicare Advantage members at Tower Health facilities in Southeast Pennsylvania, with the addition of Reading Hospital to Humana’s Medicare network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005548/en/

Effective October 1, the agreement provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plan members seeking care at Tower Health’s flagship hospital, Reading Hospital in West Reading, and at the hospital’s outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers.

This supplements existing in-network access Humana Medicare Advantage members currently have at the five other area Tower Health hospitals: Brandywine Hospital (Coatesville), Jennersville Hospital (West Grove), and Phoenixville Hospital (Phoenixville) in Chester County; Pottstown Hospital (Pottstown) in Montgomery County; and Chestnut Hill Hospital (Philadelphia) in Philadelphia County.

The contract also offers in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS members with approximately 2,000 primary and specialty care physicians and other clinicians employed by Tower Health.

Also effective October 1, Humana has signed a value-based care agreement with clinically integrated network Tower Health Partners (THP), in order to improve patient outcomes and the patient experience for Humana HMO and PPO members in Pennsylvania seeking care from physicians affiliated with THP.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Tower Health

With 11,000 team members, Tower Health consists of Reading Hospital in West Reading; Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville; Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia; Jennersville Hospital in West Grove; Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville; and Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown. It also includes Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing; Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences in West Reading; and a network of 22 urgent care facilities across the Tower Health service area. Tower Health offers a connected network of 2,000 physicians, specialists and providers across 125 convenient locations.

About Tower Health Partners

Incorporated in 2012, Tower Health Partners (THP) is one of the oldest and largest clinically integrated organizations in Pennsylvania. THP includes a broad, multi-specialty network uniquely positioned to support value-based and shared savings arrangements for providers, payors, employers, and patients. THP physician membership governs and leads the way in focusing on collaboration, quality, and accountability for network members. THP's forward-thinking infrastructure allows physicians to be on the cutting edge of quality reporting, value-based care initiatives, and clinical innovations. In addition, THP focuses on the Quadruple Aim of Care by incorporating physician wellness and satisfaction.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in our network. The provider may contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GHHKMLWEN_C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005548/en/