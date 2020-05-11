Humana Announces Additional Bold Goal Communities in Cincinnati and Detroit

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Cincinnati, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan are the latest additions to its Bold Goal communities. The Bold Goal is Humana’s population health strategy to improve the health of the communities it serves.

Since the 2015 unveiling of its Bold Goal, Humana has focused on addressing the impact that social determinants and health-related social needs such as food insecurity, social isolation, housing quality and loneliness have on its members and in the communities where they reside. Humana uses a health-related quality of life measurement known as Healthy Days to measure its efforts. Developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Healthy Days takes into account the whole person by measuring self-reported mentally and physically Unhealthy Days over a 30-day period.

When it comes to addressing physical and mental health, Humana’s integrated approach of community, clinical and business integration is essential to in reaching the root causes that are exacerbating poor health. Caraline Coats, Vice President, Bold Goal and Population Health Strategy, who leads the company’s efforts to advance the Bold Goal, believes that a focus on whole-person health has never been more urgent.

"We’re pleased to announce Cincinnati and Detroit as our newest Bold Goal communities and intensify our efforts to improve the well-being of those who live in and near these great American cities,” said Coats. "With communities across the country facing unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, a collaborative response is paramount in providing support for residents to address their holistic needs.”

CINCINNATI: Humana has served the health and well-being needs of members in the Cincinnati area for 25 years. The company continues to build strong partnerships with many of the leading providers in the greater Cincinnati area, aimed at working together to support the health of our members. During the pandemic, Humana has teamed up with local organizations to help members who have been impacted by food insecurity and homelessness.

"Humana is proud to designate Cincinnati as a new Bold Goal community as we deepen our commitment to supporting the health and overall well-being of Cincinnatians,” said Kathie Mancini, Humana’s East Central Medicare President. "We are dedicated to working with, and supporting, community organizations that provide essential supplies and services for people in greater Cincinnati. Our collaboration is especially important as we strive to meet critical needs during the pandemic.”

DETROIT: Humana has served the health and well-being needs of members in Detroit for the last 15 years. The company partners with local health care providers and community organizations on various initiatives regarding healthy food, health screening, and health education. For example, Humana has sponsored a local Farmer’s Market effort in the Oak Park community for the last few years. During the pandemic, collaborative efforts have included work with organizations that provide food delivery, transportation and other related services, according to Nisha Patel, M.D., Humana’s Regional Vice President of Health Services.

"During this extraordinary time of need, it’s more imperative than ever to increase community access to healthy food, social services, and other crucial resources in and around Detroit,” said Dr. Patel. "Humana is excited to name Detroit as a new Bold Goal community. We look forward to broadening our work with vital local organizations and helping them provide the support that’s needed for individuals and families to thrive this year and beyond.”

Additional Information on Humana’s Bold Goal

Humana measures its progress through its Medicare Advantage, Group and Medicaid lines of business.

With the additions of Detroit and Cincinnati, Humana has 16 Bold Goal communities, which include: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Broward County, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; Kansas City, Kansas; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; New Orleans, Louisiana; Richmond, Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; and Tampa Bay, Florida. Atlanta, Houston, and Charlotte, North Carolina joined last year as market expansion communities.

For more information on how to get involved in one of the community Health Advisory Boards, or to learn more about Humana’s initiative, please visit http://populationhealth.humana.com/.

