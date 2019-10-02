Humana Announces New Jersey Expansion, Offering Medicare Advantage Plans in Seven Counties for the First Time

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey by more than doubling the number of counties in which Humana Medicare Advantage plans are offered in the state. In another milestone, the company also is introducing an HMO plan in New Jersey for the first time.

"Humana is proud to be able to reach additional New Jerseyans by offering Medicare Advantage plans in a total of 13 counties across the state for coverage starting in 2020,” said Rich Vollmer, Humana Senior Vice President and Medicare North Division Leader. "We’re also excited to broaden our plan options by introducing an HMO plan in New Jersey as well. Humana’s investment in the state reflects our deep commitment to helping New Jerseyans achieve better health and well-being.”

Seven-County Expansion: To Cumberland, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren Counties

For the first time, residents of seven New Jersey counties – Hunterdon, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties in Northern New Jersey; and Cumberland, Mercer, and Salem counties in Southern New Jersey - can select a Humana Choice Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Medicare Advantage plan during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2019, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Humana also will continue to offer Medicare Advantage plans in six other counties - Bergen, Hudson, and Morris counties in Northern New Jersey; and Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in Southern New Jersey – where Humana originated its Medicare Advantage presence in the state last year.

New: HMO Plan Option in Five Counties

Today Humana also is announcing that in five of the original counties in which Humana expanded last year – Bergen and Hudson counties in Northern New Jersey; and Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in Southern New Jersey – residents have an additional Medicare Advantage plan option. For the first time, Humana is offering a Medicare Advantage HMO plan in New Jersey, in addition to its existing PPO plan options.

The $0 premium Humana Gold Plus HMO plan will offer dental, vision and hearing coverage; a $0 copay for a primary care physician office visit; $0 medical deductible; no referrals needed for care by a specialist; and an Over-the-Counter (OTC) quarterly allowance that can be spent on OTC health and wellness products from Humana Pharmacy®, including first-aid supplies, aspirin, and cold and allergy medicine.

In All, a Variety of Plan Options for New Jerseyans

The new Humana Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans will provide people with Medicare in New Jersey with affordable alternatives to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. With these plans, members can enjoy all the benefits of original Medicare - as well as hearing, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage on most plans - along with added benefits and important financial protections for their health care costs.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans in New Jersey will offer a variety of options and benefits, including a range of plan premiums ($0 or low monthly premiums); low co-payments for doctor visits; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world. All plans will include:

SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.

Go365 TM , a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.

, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities. Humana Well Dine®, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

