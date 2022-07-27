|
Humana Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect lower utilization of core individual Medicare Advantage business trends and lack of COVID-19 headwind.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $20.30 per share and adjusted earnings of about $24.75 per share.
Previously, the company expected earnings of about $22.98 per share and adjusted earnings of about $24.50 per share.
On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company still expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth in the range of approximately 150,000 to 200,000 members.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.