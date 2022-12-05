Humana CEO recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is proud to announce that Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer, is recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022. The complete ranking can be found in the December 5 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

"The past year had been one in which disrupters turned into major players and industry leaders raised their voices to effect change within their organizations and the broader community,” said Modern Healthcare Editor Mary Ellen Podmolik. "Our 2022 ranking of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare recognizes these individuals who are transforming a major sector of the nation’s economy and are focused on improving care and payment models.”

Broussard joined Humana in 2011. Under his leadership, Humana created an integrated care delivery model centered on improving health outcomes, driving lower costs, enhancing quality, and providing a simple and personalized member experience. With its holistic, human care approach, Humana is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves by making it easier for people to achieve their best health.

"It’s an honor to receive this recognition from Modern Healthcare. At Humana, our focus day-in and day-out is on providing exceptional care and value to our members and our patients. It’s our talented teammates who make this possible,” says Broussard. "Our teammates’ passion for and commitment to helping improve the lives of those we serve, and their desire to improve the healthcare system, are what make Humana, and the Humana team, special.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005471/en/