Humana, Cohere Health To Expand Collaboration To Boost Physician, Member Experience

(RTTNews) - Today Cohere Health, an intelligent utilization management technology provider, said on Monday that Humana Inc. (HUM) will expand its use of Cohere's digital UM collaboration platform to enable prior authorization for cardiovascular and surgical services.

"In addition to digitizing prior authorization requests for these services, the technology automates clinical intelligence into the provider's workflow, enabling episode-based, longitudinal management of the patient's care journey to reduce care variation, drive higher quality care, and minimize administrative burden," the company said in a statement.

Both solutions will be deployed nationwide on January 1, 2023 for Humana Medicare Advantage members and Humana staff.

For surgical services, Humana staff will use the Cohere Unify platform to support patient access to care by facilitating the review and approval of surgical procedure prior authorization requests.

By ensuring requests are reviewed expeditiously, the platform helps providers and patients avoid the complications that can arise from delayed care.