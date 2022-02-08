Humana Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Leading health insurer and health care services company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Humana has received a perfect score on this index since 2014, which reflects the company’s deep commitment to creating a culture of inclusivity and a work environment where every employee can bring their whole self to work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005955/en/

Humana earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality for its ninth year (Photo: Business Wire)

"I’m thrilled that our Humana team continues to raise the bar on inclusion and that the efforts continue to be recognized,” Bryan Miller, co-president of Humana’s PRIDE Network Resource Group, said. "This HRC Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score is particularly important in signaling that Humana is a company where inclusive culture, policies and practices are prioritized. Particularly in today’s market, I believe it makes a difference in helping us attract and retain top talent, too.”

"For the past ten years, Humana’s PRIDE Network Resource Group has connected thousands of LGBTQ+ and ally employees to build inclusivity, drive innovation, and impact our communities,” Lynn Baker, co-president of Humana’s PRIDE Network Resource Group, shared. "As we continue to drive toward inclusive language in our technology platforms and developing new ways for employees and customers to celebrate diversity, this HRC announcement is wind in our sails!”

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Humana’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: 1) non-discrimination policies across business entities; 2) equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; 3) supporting an inclusive culture; and 4) corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at http://www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005955/en/