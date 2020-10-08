Humana Expanding in New Jersey, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in Four More Counties

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today it will grow its New Jersey market footprint by offering Medicare Advantage plans in four additional counties in the state. In addition, for the first time, the company is introducing a Humana Honor Plan in New Jersey. While the plan is an option for all Medicare-eligible individuals, it may be helpful coverage for military veterans seeking to complement their Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

The new options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Expansion Into Four New Counties

This AEP, Humana will broaden its presence in New Jersey by offering Medicare Advantage plans for the first time in four New Jersey counties: Essex, Monmouth, and Union counties in Northern New Jersey, and Atlantic County in Southern New Jersey. This means that Humana will have a total sales footprint across 17 New Jersey counties, representing 80 percent of the state’s counties.

"During these extraordinary times, it’s critical that we help meet the health care coverage needs of New Jerseyans by expanding our Medicare Advantage plan availability in the state,” said Rich Vollmer, Humana Senior Vice President and Medicare North Division Leader. "Humana is pleased to not only bolster our presence in New Jersey to include four additional counties, but also to broaden our plan offerings. We are more committed than ever to the health and well-being of the communities we serve in New Jersey.”

The 13 other New Jersey counties in which Humana Medicare Advantage plans also remain available are Bergen, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties in Northern New Jersey; and Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, and Salem counties in Southern New Jersey.

This year’s market expansion is the third for Humana in New Jersey, which established its Medicare Advantage presence in the state in 2019 and added seven new counties in 2020.

New Humana Honor Plan in New Jersey

Today Humana also is announcing a new, $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan option in its 17-county New Jersey footprint to deepen the company’s commitment to individuals with Medicare, especially military veterans, in the state. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for anyone with Medicare, it can complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan, are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Additional $0 Premium Offerings

In all, Humana will offer a variety of Medicare Advantage plan offerings in New Jersey during this year’s AEP, including Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans with $0 or low monthly premiums, and benefits that include low co-payments for doctor visits; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world.

Humana Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans provide people with Medicare in New Jersey an affordable alternative to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. With these plans, members can enjoy all the benefits of original Medicare - as well as hearing, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage on most plans - along with added benefits and important financial protections for their health care costs.

All Humana Medicare Advantage plans in New Jersey will include:

SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.

Go365 TM , a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.

, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities. Humana Well Dine®, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

For more information about enrolling in Humana plans, New Jersey residents can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humana’s licensed sales agents by calling 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

