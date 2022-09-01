Humana Finalizes Launch of CenterWell Home Health

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has announced the completion of its initiative to rebrand the home health division of Kindred at Home (KAH) as CenterWell Home Health. With today’s announcement, CenterWell Home Health is now the official name for the more than 350 locations of the home health division serving 38 states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005209/en/

Humana Inc. has announced the completion of its initiative to rebrand the home health division of Kindred at Home as CenterWell Home Health, serving patients in 38 states. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The brand transition to CenterWell Home Health represents a major step in the full integration of home health operations into Humana.

"Integrating home health operations into Humana’s home solutions business remains on track as we continue to build and scale our value-based home health offering to improve patient health outcomes nationally,” said Andy Agwunobi, M.D., MBA, President of Humana’s Home Solutions segment. "The rollout of the CenterWell Home Health brand reinforces our efforts to expand our home health capabilities to meet the needs of our patients.”

Susan Benoit, President of CenterWell Home Health, said the rebranding process continues to go smoothly. "It’s gratifying to see our facilities transition to a brand that represents all the ways we keep people at the center,” she said. "Throughout the process, we have remained committed to ensuring that our associates, patients and providers experience a seamless transition, with the same care provided by the same clinicians our patients know and trust.”

The introduction of CenterWell Home Health is part of a comprehensive effort to unite Humana’s three main healthcare service offerings – home health, senior primary care and pharmacy – under a single brand, CenterWell. By bringing these services under CenterWell, Humana is working to close gaps in care to help more people live healthier and happier, while improving health outcomes and lowering costs. CenterWell services are open to members of a variety of health plans, not just those offered by Humana.

In March of 2021, Humana introduced CenterWell Senior Primary Care as the brand for its fast-growing group of senior-focused primary care centers across the U.S. In June of this year, Humana rebranded its pharmacy operations as CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy.

Home health operations in the following states are included in today’s announcement, the third installment of a three-phase rebranding initiative: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Phase 1 of the home health rebranding initiative, begun on March 1, included Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

Phase 2, announced in June, included Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The rebranded Kindred at Home locations will soon display new interior and exterior signage reflecting the CenterWell Home Health brand. Employees in these locations have received new uniforms, apparel and other branded materials to help bring the brand to life.

About CenterWell

At CenterWell, part of Humana Inc., we create care experiences that put patients at the center. The result is healthcare that provides ease, is comprehensive and, most of all, comes with a personal approach. Our primary care, pharmacy, and home health services go beyond traditional clinical settings and outcomes, working with patients and their care teams to close gaps and take their whole health into account. Because when care is made relevant and accessible, patients can lead healthier and happier lives.

The first services to adopt the CenterWell name were Humana’s senior-focused primary care centers. CenterWell Senior Primary Care serves members of many Medicare Advantage plans and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience.

During 2022, the Home Health division of Humana-owned Kindred at Home is transitioning to the CenterWell brand – becoming CenterWell Home Health. Also in 2022, Humana’s pharmacy business has adopted the CenterWell name, becoming CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy.

In recent years, Humana has significantly expanded its healthcare services capabilities to better serve its medical members and to significantly strengthen its payer-agnostic care offerings. These services help deliver on the promise of better quality and health outcomes, lower costs and a simpler, more personalized experience for the people they touch.

The CenterWell logo features a blossom with three petals symbolizing physical, emotional and social wellness – important aspects of whole-person health that CenterWell care services address.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes healthcare easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005209/en/