Humana Focuses on Reducing Health Disparities and Making Healthy Living Possible for All

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, announced the release of its 2023 Impact Report, which includes details on the company’s continued commitment to improving the health outcomes for all as the foundation of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) impact platform. The Impact Report covers Humana’s economic, social and environmental impacts in 2023, highlighting the company’s efforts to inspire and prioritize well-being among people, communities, the healthcare system and the environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408083962/en/

Humana’s 2023 Impact Report highlights its commitment to prioritizing the health of each person, each community, the healthcare system, and the environment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We’re committed to making the healthcare system more equitable, affordable and easier to navigate,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana’s Chief Executive Officer. "Healthcare is more than a service—it's an important journey that puts health first for every person who has entrusted us with their care.”

Humana reports and measures its performance in 5 key categories that support and shape its ESG platform: access to healthcare, data privacy and protection, environmental impact, product quality and safety, and talent and diversity. These qualitative and quantitative factors track, measure and report enterprise performance in achieving strategic business goals, supporting sustainable practices and improving health outcomes.

Some of Humana’s 2023 impact highlights include:

Make it simpler for people to achieve their best health : Humana offered caring support for ongoing well-being of our employees, members and patients in 2023, including: Humana provided $16 million in tuition and education support to its employees, empowering their growth and development. On average, Humana full-time employees spent 49 hours in development activities, underscoring the company’s commitment to employee growth and learning. 1.8 million Humana members across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial plans received screening for social health needs, helping to support their basic needs and address their health holistically. Meanwhile, 94% of Humana Medicare Advantage members are enrolled in plans rated 4 stars and above by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2024, indicating Humana’s focus on quality of care, clinical outcomes and industry leading customer service for health plan members. CenterWell’s senior primary care, home health and pharmacy services provided more patients with integrated and differentiated experiences that improve health outcomes. CenterWell Senior Primary Care added more than 60 new centers across the U.S. and served approximately 295,000 patients. A record number of CenterWell Home Health branches received recognition through the Star ratings for clinical quality and patient satisfaction. 56.5% of branches earned a 4.5 or above Star Rating, up from approximately 29% in July 2022. And CenterWell Pharmacy delivered more than 28 million over-the-counter items and CenterWell mail-order and specialty pharmacies served more than 2.6 million customers.

Humana offered caring support for ongoing well-being of our employees, members and patients in 2023, including: Working to advance healthy equity and population health in communities : Humana Healthy Horizons, the company’s Medicaid brand, contributed $10 million in community investments to support and fund equity-focused programs and community organizations. Because good health often starts with stable housing, Humana’s national housing strategy made an additional $40 million commitment to increase the supply of affordable housing, bringing the total housing commitment to $90 million.

Humana Healthy Horizons, the company’s Medicaid brand, contributed $10 million in community investments to support and fund equity-focused programs and community organizations. Because good health often starts with stable housing, Humana’s national housing strategy made an additional $40 million commitment to increase the supply of affordable housing, bringing the total housing commitment to $90 million. Building more sustainable business, governance and healthcare practices : By focusing on simplifying and automating information sharing in the healthcare system, an assessment resulted in an estimated $600 million in total value created by interoperability solutions for physicians. Reflecting the diversity of its members, patients, employees and communities served, Humana spent $357 million with its diverse supplier base, supporting small business owners from underrepresented and marginalized communities.

By focusing on simplifying and automating information sharing in the healthcare system, an assessment resulted in an estimated $600 million in total value created by interoperability solutions for physicians. Reflecting the diversity of its members, patients, employees and communities served, Humana spent $357 million with its diverse supplier base, supporting small business owners from underrepresented and marginalized communities. Investing in the health and sustainability of our environment: The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) officially accepted and validated Humana’s near-term science-based emission reduction targets. The company will work to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 54.6% by 2032. Humana also underscored its commitment to sustainability by donating 54 tons of furniture and office supplies for reuse opportunities and reducing and equivalent of nearly 250,000 metric tons of air emissions through electronic recycling.

Humana will continue to provide transparency in all future reporting around continued Environmental, Social and Governance practices, processes, and metrics that connect to the business strategy. Future annual impact reports and the Humana website will feature updates.

To learn more about Humana’s impact and continuing work to make it easier for people to achieve their best health, read the full 2023 Humana Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408083962/en/