Humana Foundation $5.5 Million Investment Sustains Health Equity Momentum in Targeted Communities

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, continued its $5.5 million investment in six communities across the United States to improve greater health equity outcomes for marginalized populations. This ongoing investment supports the Foundation’s commitment to addressing the specific needs of communities while promoting more healthy days and focusing on asset and financial security, food security and social connections.

The Foundation, through a network of strong local partnerships and community champions, extends collective progress in the areas of food systems change, financial wellness and bringing best practices to scale. These local partners continue to foster meaningful outcomes and are acquiring additional funds to maximize the success and significant results the organizations are driving.

"I am inspired by the ongoing progress of our partners as they listen and respond to the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Tiffany Benjamin, CEO of The Humana Foundation. "The people we serve are reaching equitable achievements and gaining stability through a living wage, affordable healthy foods and education and we are thankful for our partners in driving systems change.”

Each of the nine organizations receiving a Humana Foundation Strategic Community Investment is maximizing an opportunity to receive continued multi-year funding. The initial investments were awarded in early 2019 and continue to be funded based on specific metrics achieved in their programs and systems change impacts.

The Humana Foundation has continued funding in 2022 for the following organizations whose work will expand in a variety of impactful ways including:

Kingsley House - New Orleans, La: will receive $612,000 for its Kingsley Connections Hubs programs to replicate programming in two satellite offices in partner facilities. The Hubs promote economic stability by supporting participants on the pathway to earning a living wage.

Growing Local Food Collaborative – New Orleans, La: The Collaborative consisting of Recirculating Farms, Liberty’s Kitchen, Topbox Foods, Sprout NOLA and the New Orleans Food Policy Action Council will receive $650,000 to continue growing its food systems partners, innovating programs, and expanding its policy and advocacy networks.

Healthy BR - Baton Rouge, La: will receive $650,000 to continue the work of Geaux Get Healthy, which is made up of collaborative partners working together to develop accessible and healthy food systems for all. The grant will support their continuing efforts to expand community partnerships and build sustainable programs like a community garden network, clinical and community-based wellness programs, and a fresh food hub.

HOPE Ministries – Baton Rouge, La: will receive $626,600 to expand existing workforce training offerings to include career development. Funding will also establish a career development incubator to coordinate partnerships with hard-skills training providers and support paid training and internship opportunities.

Broward Community & Family Health Centers Inc. (BCOM) - Broward County, Fla: will receive $600,000 to continue expansion of a Food Rx program, Social Determinants of Health screenings, nutrition counseling and education.

University of Florida - Jacksonville, Fla: will receive $601,000 to sustain and broaden the reach of the Health-Smart Holistic Health Program for Seniors, a holistic health program that promotes social connection and food security, and mental and physical health among Black seniors in underserved Jacksonville communities. Funding also will support a pilot Black farmer entrepreneurship program.

Family Scholar House - Louisville, Ky: will receive $568,000 to support the hiring of additional staff to focus on interventions and outreach for the non-residential components of their services.

Metro United Way – Louisville, Ky: will receive $600,000 to support nonprofit organization partners in offering financial coaching and workforce development opportunities. Funding will also set up children’s savings accounts with Bridge Kids International to establish generational wealth building for families.

San Antonio Area Food Bank - San Antonio: will receive $550,000 to support focus on evaluating food equity best practices, SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) advocacy and the implementation of best practices at local, state, and national levels.

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

