Humana Foundation Invests $13 Million in Health Equity Innovation and Creating Healthy Emotional Connections for Vulnerable Populations

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, today announced the first grants reflecting its elevated focus on advancing health equity and improving minority health so that vulnerable seniors, veterans and youth can live connected, healthy lives.

The $13 million investment includes the launch of a $7.5 million Health Equity Innovation Fund, which will identify and scale new solutions to eliminate health disparities in the Foundation’s two priority areas: Creating healthy emotional connections by increasing equity and access in mental health services, and shaping a healthier approach to nutrition by improving food education and security. Applications to the Fund are open and accessible to organizations everywhere that are innovating in these areas.

"As we look forward, we’re doubling down on our mission to advance health equity by working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare,” said Tiffany Benjamin, CEO of the Humana Foundation. "On this World Mental Health Day, we’re addressing the need for more innovation, services and training to ensure greater equity in our nation’s mental health services. The investment is rooted in our belief that creating healthy emotional connections for vulnerable populations, with specific focus on minority and underserved populations, is a vital part of a holistic approach to care.”

The additional $5.5 million in grants will support community health organizations nationally and in the Foundation’s four key regions of Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana and Texas that are creating healthy emotional connections so that those affected have support to confront life’s challenges like isolation, trauma and addiction. The grants are also expanding racial equity training among the mental health workforce.

Following is more detail on the organizations receiving grants:

National

Volunteers of America will receive up to $3.8 million over three years, including $2.5 million in 2022.

Kentucky

Alzheimer’s Association of Louisville and Southern Indiana will receive $250,000.

Community Foundation of Louisville will receive $100,000.

Community Safety and Healing Fund of Louisville will receive $50,000.

LaCasita Center will receive $75,000.

Florida/Louisiana

Cities United/Tides (Florida and Louisiana) will receive $100,000.

Community Foundation of Broward County (Florida) will receive $250,000.

ElderSource (Florida) will receive $100,000.

Generations United (Florida and Louisiana) will receive $100,000.

National Cares Mentoring will receive $250,000.

Texas

Borderland Rainbow Center will receive $10,000.

Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute will receive $250,000.

San Antonio Oasis will receive $100,000.

Rise Recovery will receive $75,000.

To apply for the Health Equity Innovation Fund and learn more about the Humana Foundation’s health equity mission, visit HumanaFoundation.org.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana Inc. and The Humana Foundation believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Our commitment to improving health outcomes for all – our members and patients, employees, the communities we serve, the healthcare system, and the environment - is the foundation of our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact platform.

