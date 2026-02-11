Humana Aktie

Humana für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856584 / ISIN: US4448591028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 12:24:54

Humana Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana, Inc. (HUM) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of at least $9.89 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $9.00 per share.

On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.00 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also anticipates its 2026 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth of approximately 25 percent over 2025, driven by new sales and improved retention from the company's customer-led benefit strategy and changes to its customer service approach.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, HUM is trading on the NYSE at $179.00, down $2.21 or 1.22 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

mehr Nachrichten