Humana Healthy Horizons – Ohio partners with CPESN® USA to expand access to pharmacists

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana, announced it is partnering with CPESN® USA in Ohio to expand access to pharmacists for its members throughout the state.

Residents of rural and underserved communities often rely on local pharmacies for health care services beyond prescription fulfillment. They may visit their local pharmacy for chronic condition management, screenings, vaccinations, and much more.

"Our partnership with CPESN USA will increase access to care for thousands of Ohioans,” said Kathie Mancini, President, Humana Healthy Horizons – Ohio. "Through that access, we can help drive positive health outcomes for the members we serve.”

Health-related social needs such as care deserts and lack of adequate transportation can hinder people from realizing their best health. By significantly expanding its pharmacist network through the selection of CPESN® Ohio pharmacies, Humana Healthy Horizons – Ohio is demonstrating its commitment to quality, accessible care.

"CPESN® USA's mission is to bring payers, pharmacies, and communities together to provide locally delivered, value-driven health services," said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, Executive Director of CPESN® USA. "Hats off to Humana Healthy Horizons for bringing a network of 300-plus pharmacist providers embedded within community-based pharmacies into Ohio's health care ecosystem and patient safety net."

Community pharmacists have extensive knowledge about the areas in which they operate, and develop deep, personal relationships with their customers. This unique position in the community allows the pharmacists to provide individualized care. Humana Healthy Horizons members in Ohio can use the new pharmacist network immediately. To find the CPESN pharmacy nearest you, visit https://cpesn.com/pharmacy-locator.

"We are really excited about this new program with Humana Healthy Horizons, which is a unique opportunity for CPESN pharmacies across Ohio leverage their local relationships and provide enhanced health services to Humana Medicaid enrollees," said Kevin Day, PharmD, CPESN Ohio Network Facilitator and owner of two pharmacies in Cincinnati. "We are confident in our ability to help Humana's members improve their overall health."

Humana Healthy Horizons – Ohio serves more than 115,000 members across the state, with a keen focus on addressing the most pressing health-related social needs affecting the communities it serves.

About CPESN USA

CPESN® USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks in 44 states across America. Please visit www.CPESN.com.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for nearly 1.3 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons™ brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring.

During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and CenterWell.com.

